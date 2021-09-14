DELPHI — The City of Delphi has launched an initiative for consideration of fiber build-out of broadband internet services within the corporate limits.
City officials requests proposals for the build-out of broadband services containing all pertinent details, including proposed service area, installation details, cost breakdown, timeline for completion of project, how service call inquiries for intermittent issues will be handled, and provisions for potential future development in the Delphi area.
Proposals must be submitted to the City of Delphi at the City Building by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 201 S. Union St., Delphi, IN 46923.