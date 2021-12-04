LAFAYETTE — The Indiana State Police Lafayette Post added a new K-9 team to the district.
Trooper Devin Farmer and his K-9 partner, Bo, recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis.
K-9 Bo is named in honor of Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephan, who made the ultimate sacrifice on Oct. 11, 2019. Jessica Stephan and their daughter assisted Superintendent Douglas Carter with presenting Trooper Farmer with his certificate.
Trooper Farmer is a five-year veteran with the Indiana State Police. During his career, he has served as a field training officer and a member of the Lafayette Post All Crimes Policing Team.
Trooper Farmer and his K-9 partner, Bo, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, just completed a rigorous 12-week training program. The partners successfully completed training in drug detection, tracking, article searches, building searches, obedience and apprehension.
More than 400 hours of training takes place, both day and night, and in all weather conditions, before the handlers and K-9’s are certified.
Trooper Farmer and Bo were one of 11 K-9 teams that completed the training. The other 10 teams will work in various districts throughout the state.
The Indiana State Police currently has 36 patrol K-9 teams and six explosive detection K-9 teams.