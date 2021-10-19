WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University and the Purdue for Life Foundation announce the inaugural Purdue Day of Service, to be Oct. 29, on the West Lafayette campus.
Created as a way to encourage Purdue alumni and friends of the university to embrace volunteerism, the first Purdue Day of Service will feature tree planting near the corner of McCormick Road and Third Street and beautification work at Horticulture Park. This event aligns with the university’s 1869 Tree Planting Master Plan, which calls for planting 3,738 trees by fiscal year 2025, and the Sustainability Master Plan.
The total number of trees to be planted in the tree master plan was determined by doubling 1,869, which is the year Purdue was founded.
“Volunteering is the perfect way to get involved and give back to the community you love, and this event is also a great chance for alumni and friends of Purdue to stay connected,” said Courtney Magnuson, senior director of outreach and volunteerism for the Purdue for Life Foundation. “Making the world a better place is a core component of Purdue’s mission, and we’ll be doing exactly that — one tree at a time.”
Day of Service activities will begin with registration at 8 a.m. ET at the corner of McCormick Road and Third Street. Participants will be provided with exclusive event T-shirts and all necessary equipment at that time. Work shifts are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., with lunch and remarks set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free lunch will be provided to each volunteer.