LAFAYETTE — Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols during this upcoming holiday season, as part of a statewide crackdown on impaired and dangerous driving.
Starting this week until Jan. 1, troopers will be on high alert for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement will also be watching for seat belt violations and other forms of dangerous driving.
The extra patrols are part of the Safe Family Travel campaign aimed at reducing crashes and traffic fatalities around the holidays. The high-visibility patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
Every year, more than 10,000 people die in drunk-driving crashes in the U.S. That’s approximately one person every 52 minutes. While driving under the influence is a daily concern, it’s more prevalent around certain holidays, with Christmas and New Year’s among the deadliest.
Last December, 73 people lost their lives in fatal collisions in Indiana. Of those, 11 involved a drunk driver, according to ICJI.
The Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s help to keep Indiana roads safe this holiday season by designating a sober driver or using a ride service, public transportation, or taxi if alcohol is consumed. Motorists are also encouraged to wear a seat belt, slow down, put down the cell phone and to make sure kids are properly buckled up.
Motorists can report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.