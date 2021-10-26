LAFAYETTE – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will be presenting the Greater Lafayette Community (City of Lafayette, City of West Lafayette, and Tippecanoe County) with the 2021 NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year Award at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 5-9 p.m.
- Opening reception: 5-6:30 p.m., sponsored by PNC
- Dinner and awards presentation: 6:30-9 p.m.
- Dinner speaker: Roger Penske, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Where: Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capital Ave., Indianapolis.
For more information/tickets, visit: https://www.indianachamber.com/event/annualdinner/.