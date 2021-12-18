LAFAYETTE – The Greater Lafayette Region is among those receiving funding as part of Indiana’s READI program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement while chairing a late-afternoon meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors. The news will see millions of state dollars flow into the six-county region for projects outlined in a new regional economic development plan developed by local leaders over the last seven months.
“This will help us build on what has been a strong decade of growth in Tippecanoe County,” said Scott Walker, president and CEO of Greater Lafayette Commerce. “The process required unprecedented regional collaboration as we worked to lay out goals for growing population and workforce, as well as creating new quality-of-life amenities, which were the main requirements of Regional Development Plans submitted to the IEDC for consideration."
The region, as defined in the RDP, includes several municipalities. Representing them were the mayors of Attica, Covington, Delphi, Lafayette, Monticello and West Lafayette. Also involved were Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren and White county commissioners, as well as representatives from Purdue University and Ivy Tech Community College.
Together, the group formed the region’s READI Board of Directors, which reviewed and prioritized 46 projects submitted through a public process for possible READI grant funding.
The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) is a program inspired by Holcomb’s stated desire to create regions around the state that work well together and focus on achieving specific talent and economic growth objectives. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), said it would provide up to $50 million to 10 regions around the state, enabling them to execute on their plans.
“There were some great challenges and opportunities identified as we worked to build the regional development plan,” said Ben Dispennett, executive director of Warren County Economic Development. “We will be working to prioritize and implement as many of the RDP projects as possible, and perhaps other ideas will rise to the top that had not previously been considered.”
“The real work starts now,” added Walker, who chaired the Governance Board and helped led the region through the process. “As a region, we will have to decide which projects move forward. We will have to create the entities required to satisfy the state’s governance directives, but perhaps the most challenging requirement will be identifying and securing both local and private funding required to accept the state funds for each project.”
One of the projects that garnered significant support proposed a new passenger terminal at Purdue University Airport, to help bring commercial air service back to the Greater Lafayette Region.
Another includes plans to build and connect trails systems along local rivers. The Wabash River Greenway project builds on the work already being done by the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation, linking together trail systems in Carroll, White, Fountain and Warren counties.
Other projects that were identified as key for the region included expanding access to quality childcare, new talent attraction and housing efforts, as well as working with the state and other regions to develop additional funding sources required for larger projects that, because of the opportunity they represent, could also be transformational for both the Greater Lafayette Region and the entire state.
Such programs include efforts to further develop additional corporate partners in the life sciences, as well as semiconductor development and manufacturing, seen by many as critical to America’s technological independence and defense.
For more information on the Greater Lafayette Regional Development Plan, visit www.greaterlafayetteind.com/readi.