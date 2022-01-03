LAFAYETTE — Greater Lafayette Commerce has been awarded a $4.9 million grant from the Indiana Department of Education.
The grant will be used to create an accelerator designed to help learners overcome setbacks caused by the pandemic and graduate from high school ready for both a career and continuing education.
It will be supported through local partnerships with Ivy Tech Community College, Skyepack, and GLC’s Workforce 2030 Council, which includes representatives from local industry, education, workforce, and economic development organizations, as well as other community leaders.
Grant funds will provide local students access to career coaches, social workers, mentors, tutors and college-level coursework.
“In the short-term, this grant will provide a much-needed element of support to area schools seeking to help students recover from learning loss caused by the pandemic,” said Kara Webb, Greater Lafayette Commerce’s director of workforce development.
Long-term, the hope is that connections made between K-12 schools and local industry will create a pipeline of high school graduates ready to enter high-demand, high-wage local jobs.
“This grant isn’t about choosing college or career. It’s about both,” Webb said. “When students walk across the graduation stage, we want their coursework to have prepared them to enter the workforce and continue their education.”
Combined with a growing number of employers offering tuition assistance, and the ability to further incentivize this through the grant, Webb said she believes Greater Lafayette is in position to become a model of workforce innovation for Indiana.
To help catalyze this innovation, the grant award includes $850,000 in subgrants that GLC can award to local employers in the logistics and manufacturing industries. The subgrants will support the development of stackable credentials and career-embedded experiences.
“Stackable credentials are sequential post-secondary awards received as students complete a sequence of courses which enhance both their ability to continue their education and/or find a good-paying job,” said Aaron Baute, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Lafayette campus.
Skyepack, an EdTech company which is headquartered in the Purdue Research Park, will support grant recipients’ development of stackable credentials.
“Stackable micro-credentials are rapidly changing the educational landscape and we are proving they are not just for adult learners," said Eric Davis, Skyepack’s CEO. "Skyepack is excited to be at the forefront of this development and to be part of helping shape the future.”
Webb said she believes this is a big deal for area students.
“Traditionally, students couldn’t realize the full value of education until they completed a degree," she said. "For some students, two to four years is simply too long to wait. Micro-credentialing makes students more employable and increases their earning potential in as little as one semester.”
Webb said a shorter, more tangible pathway will lead to higher levels of student motivation and commitment to lifelong learning.
Typical barriers to entry for college-level coursework, like GPA and test score requirements, will not prevent students from gaining early access to dual credit coursework used to earn the stackable credentials created through this grant.
To prepare students for the rigor of college-level courses, Webb said students will have the option to participate in a summer accelerator program. It will expose students to career opportunities, help them build or refine a personalized stackable pathway, and engage with local employers to develop their employability skills.
This grant continues the partnership between Greater Lafayette Commerce and local employers to clarify the skills, training and education students must have to secure a high-paying career in the region.
“These programs will empower students to take ownership of their future," said Les Huddle, superintendent of Lafayette School Corporation.