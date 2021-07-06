LAFAYETTE — The Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to postpone THE next scheduled flight to April/May 2022.
While the National Honor Flight Network has recently decided to resume flights with restrictions beginning in August, officials with the local hub decided that, in order to provide a memorable day for veterans, Guardians and crew, waiting is the best option.
Honor Flight officials said in a press release that the decision is "heartbreaking" and "not made lightly as many hours of planning have taken place to make these flights possible."
Veterans scheduled to take the next trip will not lose their spot and will be contacted with additional information as it becomes available. Details of the rescheduled date will be announced once planning has been completed, as well as contracts with airline and bus companies, and Purdue University Airport.
“Our first priority is the safety of our veterans, our guardians and our crew,” said Kevin Bol, president of Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette. “We are also committed to maximize the experience and want to make sure that we have access to all memorials with minimal restrictions.
Bol said every effort is being made by its volunteer organization to reschedule the flight for 2022.
"We appreciate everyone’s continued support and patience as we work through these challenging times and look forward to seeing everyone again at upcoming events and flights in the future," he said. "Our mission will not be complete until every veteran has been afforded the opportunity to visit their memorials.”
For questions, concerns or more information, call Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette at 765-357-1000.