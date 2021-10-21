LAFAYETTE — Young people and educators everywhere can now get access, through a new interactive portal, to a program that teaches K-12 students about manufacturing and the wealth of career options available to them in the manufacturing sector.
Greater Lafayette Commerce has teamed-up with Skyepack, a creator of custom digital course materials, to roll out the Manufacturing Month program.
For years, Greater Lafayette Commerce, an economic development organization and chamber of commerce, has coordinated manufacturing tours and educational programming in support of Manufacturing Week, which is always in early October.
Since 2013, more than 14,000 young people have participated in the program.
“Working with our partners in education last year, we knew we had to expand our thinking,” said Kara Webb, Greater Lafayette Commerce’s Workforce Development director. “Last year we scrambled to virtualize our Manufacturing Week program and, while we succeeded, we recognized that we had a program that we could build upon.”
“Greater Lafayette Commerce’s virtual Manufacturing Month program was a benefit last fall because it helped our teachers provide dynamic educational opportunities that met requirements,” said Scott Hanback, superintendent of the Tippecanoe School Corporation. “It also helped relieve some of the pressures teachers felt. We are excited by the partnership announced today. It takes what started last year as a necessity and builds it into this package our faculty can use any time during the school year.”
This easily accessible platform allows students to explore future careers and get a jump-start on preparing for opportunities in their communities. It also provides real-world examples from business leaders that can be applied on a national and global scale.
“We wanted to enhance our K-12 manufacturing career curriculum, so it would scale to support larger student populations, as well as virtual and face-to-face learning,” said Paul Moses, vice president of economic and workforce development at Greater Lafayette Commerce. “This digital platform does both, by providing interactive short courses teachers can use to meet their goals and students will enjoy.”
The virtual environment includes interactive learning features, including videos, drag-and-drop activities and practice quizzes.
“These features are designed to hold students’ attention and increase the transfer of knowledge and skills in the manufacturing space,” said Eric Davis, founder, chairman and CEO of Skyepack, which is headquartered in West Lafayette. “It’s been wonderful working on this effort, and I really think it has the potential to help other communities needing to educate young people in support of their local manufacturers.”
Utilizing this training, students learn the fundamentals of manufacturing. The modules are broken down into four themes, Design It, Produce It, Move It and Support It.
It also provides curriculum for several different age groups. These include materials customized for students in kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through twelfth grade.
As a result of the partnership, school systems across the Greater Lafayette region may be able to access up to 5,000 seat licenses free of charge.
“Many of our community’s largest employers are manufacturers and we always want to support them,” said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “I’ve seen how students’ eyes light up when they learn how high-tech today’s manufacturing environment can be. It may, indeed, be many students’ first exposure to all the different things happening in today’s manufacturing setting. I really think this virtual platform will help other communities wanting to support their local manufacturers.”
“It’s more critical than ever that we encourage our young people to consider careers in manufacturing,” said Paul Starr, plant manager for Arconic. “They represent our future. This program shines a spotlight on manufacturing and encourages students to consider all that goes into moving products from concept to corporate or consumer customers, and beyond. We are thrilled to see it expanding and look forward to the increased awareness it will bring to students about manufacturing as a possible choice.”