LAFAYETTE — Greater Lafayette Commerce is launching 10 days of dining deals during which participating eateries will offer special menu items for every taste and budget.
The event week — Greater Lafayette Restaurant Week — starts Jan. 21 through Jan. 30.
Restaurant week is designed to increase visibility and traffic to local businesses. It gives many restaurants an opportunity to attract first-time customers and make them lifelong fans. The return and growth of GLRW can help improve the local economy and build the community's reputation as a foodie destination, which can improve local tourism.
“It is more important than ever to support and celebrate our local restaurants. It may be a slower time for their businesses right now and our goal is to fill their establishments with diners,” said West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis. “Let us use this time to honor and recognize eateries that make our community unique.”
Participating restaurants include fine and casual dining, bakeries, candy or ice cream shops, coffee shops, or wineries/breweries. Dine in or carry out options are available.
Find more information and the list of participating restaurants at www.homeofpurdue.com.
“During the past couple of years, our restaurant industry has been hit hard with the pandemic,” said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “However, they have persevered and adapted with innovative ideas to provide continuous service in our community. Restaurant Week is an important time to show your support and gratitude to these local businesses.
"I encourage you to eat, drink and explore for a unique dining experience right here in Greater Lafayette.”
Greater Lafayette Commerce wants diners to share their GLRW experience on social media using #GLRestaurantWeek, #EatLocal, #EatDrinkExplore and #GLRW.
“Greater Lafayette Restaurant Week is an opportunity to expand brand awareness for businesses in our community. We are excited for the chance to welcome and impress new customers, so they return long after the event ends,” states Jonathan McGregor, owner of Sweet Revolution and Revolution Barbeque. “We love being a part of this community and bringing a revolution of food for everyone to enjoy.”
Restaurant Week began in New York City in 1992 and now takes place all over the country. It typically takes place during the slow season for restaurants.
Greater Lafayette Restaurant Week is presented by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat. Gold sponsors are Sen. Ron Alting, Neuhoff Media, and Q106.7. Community supporters are City of Lafayette, City of West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, Visit Lafayette West Lafayette, Purdue University, Purdue Research Foundation and HustleFish.