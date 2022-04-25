LAFAYETTE — The Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan Committee will spend the next year identifying actions, policies and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
The group will also conduct a community-wide tree canopy assessment as part of Indiana University’s 2022 Resilience Cohort.
The program, coordinated by IU’s Environmental Resilience Institute (ERI), will result in a climate action plan, as well as a tree canopy plan, both of which can serve as a roadmap for Greater Lafayette to meet its long-term climate and resilience goals.
To create a climate action plan, the cities of Lafayette, West Lafayette, and Tippecanoe County will be using the results of the community-wide greenhouse gas inventory conducted in 2021 to inform how best to achieve emissions targets, which can lead to wide-ranging benefits for the community such as improved local air quality and increased energy efficiency.
Greater Lafayette officials will engage local residents and key community stakeholders to gather public input throughout the planning process.
A free community event is being planned, called the Greater Lafayette Green Expo, that will take place June 5 at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
Group officials are asking for the public to offer suggestions regarding information that can be provided at the expo regarding “all things green.” Share those ideas with David Huhnke, expo organizer, at dhuhnke@lafayette.in.gov.
Officials said climate action plans serve as a fundamental step for Hoosier cities, towns and counties. Committed to combating the environmental changes the state is already experiencing, such as heavier rainfall in spring and winter, more flooding, more extreme heat, and more freeze-thaw events, which they said can wreak havoc on roads and bridges.
As a member of the Resilience Cohort, Greater Lafayette will gain access to a peer network, technical resources and training through ICLEI — Local Governments for Sustainability, a nonprofit that specializes in helping local governments with climate resilience initiatives.
A component of any climate plan, officials said, involves leveraging urban green infrastructure, such as trees, to serve as a natural buffer against extreme weather being experienced more frequently throughout the state. To this end, Greater Lafayette will receive technical guidance, professional arboriculture coaching, and join a network of peers to maximize the benefits of urban trees, which can help mitigate flooding, cool the air on hot summer days, and serve as habitat for wildlife.
Data gathered by Greater Lafayette will be added to a statewide spatial inventory, called the Indiana Green City Mapper, designed to help communities make resilience planning decisions.
“Enduring equitable access to the benefits of trees and green infrastructure is central to an inclusive, resilient future,” said ERI Implementation Manager Matt Flaherty. “We commend these local governments for recognizing the ecosystem services trees can provide and for investing in the long-term resilience of their communities.”
Additionally, Greater Lafayette will host two McKinney Climate Fellows during the summer who will help facilitate the green infrastructure planning process and community outreach efforts for the Climate Action Plan across Greater Lafayette. McKinney Climate Fellows are IU students who work with local governments, nonprofits, and private businesses across Indiana to help them achieve their environmental and sustainability goals.
Participants in climate action planning include La Porte, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, South Bend, and Tippecanoe County. Urban green infrastructure planning participants include Fort Wayne, Terre Haute and Zionsville. Fishers, Huntington and Merrillville will take part in both the tracks of the program.
ERI founded the Resilience Cohort in 2019 to match Indiana local governments with the tools, training, and expertise needed to measure and reduce local greenhouse gas emissions. Since then, dozens of Indiana communities have leveraged the program to advance their climate goals.
Collectively, these communities have identified the equivalent of 34 million metric tons of carbon dioxide for elimination — about the same as removing 7.4 million cars from US roadways for one year.
Both the Resilience Cohort and McKinney Climate Fellows are part of the McKinney Midwest Climate Project.
The McKinney Family Foundation, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and BCA Environmental Consultants provide funding for the McKinney Midwest Climate Project.