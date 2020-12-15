LAFAYETTE — Goodwill’s participation in the Senior Community Service Employment Program/SCSEP offers unemployed seniors, 55 and older, an opportunity to receive paid training while learning new skills.
The program connects seniors with local nonprofits or community service agencies where they can build work experience through on-the-job training while earning an income.
Goodwill Industries International Inc., or shortened to Goodwill, is an American nonprofit 501 organization that provides job training, employment placement services, and other community-based programs for people who have barriers preventing them from otherwise obtaining a job.
“In the midst of the pandemic, many of our seniors are facing long term financial hardship. Having SCSEP available is a pathway to independence – even in these difficult times. Once new skills are developed, we work with participants in transitioning to permanent employment,” comments Debie Coble, president and CEO.
Host agencies benefit as well, because older workers have many beneficial characteristics, such as a superior work ethic, maturity and judgement. SCSEP pays participant’s training wages. It is available in 16 Indiana counties for low income seniors who qualify.
Priority is given to individuals over 65, as well as veterans and their spouses.
This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $611,432, with 11.6% in additional funds contributed by Goodwill Industries of Michiana.
For more information, visit HRSA.gov. Goodwill’s mission is to strengthen communities by empowering individuals and families through education, training and job placement.
Locations
Northern Indiana Region / 8 Counties
LaPorte, Porter, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski, Fulton, Miami, Cass
• Sharon Lavengood / (574) 276-9995 / SLavengood@Goodwill-NI.org
Lafayette, Indiana Region / 8 Counties
Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Boone, Clinton, Tipton, Howard, Carroll, White
• Ruth Hooker / (765) 714-0415 / RHooker@Goodwill-NI.org
Contacts
Omeria Sibanda / Public Relations Specialist
Phone – (574) 472-7300 x7652
Email – OSibanda@Goodwill-NI.org
Sharon Lavengood / SCSEP Program Manager
Phone – (574) 276-9995
Email – SLavengood@Goodwill-NI.org