CHALMERS – An idea born from a summer church mission trip has made its way to northwestern Indiana.
As part of its spring fundraiser, the Frontier Student Council is organizing a service activity through a company called "Soles4Souls." The group accepts unwanted shoes and gives them to people in need.
Campbell Pekny, president of the Frontier Student Council, brought the fundraising idea back with her from an experience last summer.
“I went on a mission trip to Tennessee ... with the J-Unit and CHAOS youth groups. We volunteered at Soles4Souls for a day and it really impacted all of us," she said. "I wanted to see what our small community could do to make an impact across the world.”
Soles4Souls is one of the top-rated non profit organization in the country. According to the group's website, they take all gently used shoes and send them to developing countries where people start their own small businesses to sell and bring themselves out of poverty.
The group also endeavors to "protecting the environment by putting used goods to good use" instead of in a landfill, as well as "empowering women" whose "contributions are overlooked and underappreciated" in many parts of the world, leaving them unable to fulfill their potential.
People who would like to donate gently used or new shoes may do so at collection boxes set up at Brookston Federated Church, Brookston Methodist Church, Chalmers Church, Frontier Elementary School and Frontier Jr./Sr. School.