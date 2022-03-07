LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Health Western Indiana, which includes hospitals and offices in Lafayette, Crawfordsville and Rensselaer, has sent more than 100,000 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine.
This donation was the product of a massive mobilization across Franciscan Health hospitals and clinics, working with the Illinois Division of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America (UMANA).
“During such times of heartbreak and unrest, we are reminded of the strength of the human spirit,” said Terry Wilson, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Western Indiana. “One good thing to come out of all of this is seeing people unite for a common cause. Franciscan Health Western Indiana is grateful to be a part of this effort that we hope will provide some relief to the suffering in Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”
The effort began a week ago at Franciscan Health Dyer, where obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Roman Puliaev sought to gather surgical equipment that had been in a room with a steam pipe leak. While the material could no longer be used at the hospital, it could still be useful in a war zone like Ukraine. He connected with UMANA, which was organizing a charter flight to take supplies to Poland for transportation over the border into Ukraine.
Dr. Puliaev, who graduated from Crimea Medical University and came to the U.S. in 2002, called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an indescribable tragedy.
“We never thought this kind of scale of war would happen after World War II,” he said while sorting and boxing supplies with volunteers and other staff at the Dyer hospital.
After hearing about the gathering of supplies for UMANA, Franciscan Health Crown Point vice president of Medical Affairs Dr. Erik Mikaitis sought to expand it into a system-wide effort, putting the call out to divisions in Central and Western Indiana and South Suburban Chicago to collect equipment and material that was excess or near expiration.
“We are so proud to see such incredible support from our coworkers and medical staff across the Franciscan system. In just 48 hours, our supply chain team was able to fill three semi-trucks with supplies and equipment now bound for Ukraine,” Dr. Mikaitis said. “From gloves, gauze and bandages to syringes, sterile irrigation fluid and even surgical equipment; along with these supplies, the entire Franciscan team sends our hope for peace in Ukraine and our prayers for the safety and well-being of the Ukrainian people.”
UMANA representative and physician at Express Care Clinic in Michigan City Dr. Mariya Dmytriv-Kapeniak said Logistics Plus Inc. is providing transportation and storage of the supplies at no cost.
The supplies were picked up from Franciscan Health locations on March 4 and March 7. The organization is chartering a plane to take the supplies to Warsaw, Poland.
From there, the supplies will be loaded into trucks and will be taken to Ukraine’s hospitals, field hospitals and front lines.
Tucked in with the supplies will be prayer cards provided by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, Franciscan staff and students at St. Matthew’s Cathedral School in South Bend.
Franciscan Health Michigan City Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen said, “I think it is important to let everyone know that the Sisters are praying for all those in Ukraine during our hours of perpetual adoration (24/7) at our Motherhouse in Mishawaka. It is so beautiful to see everyone at Franciscan come together in such a short time.”
Dr. Dmytriv said, “On behalf of the people in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, Illinois Division and myself, we extend our sincere thanks to Franciscan Health for the collection of close to 100,000 pounds of much needed medical supplies in a record short time. Your generosity and care will aid many Ukrainian lives. Love, hope, kindness and care will prevail in the crisis faced by a peace-loving and sovereign Ukraine.”