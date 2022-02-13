FOWLER — A Benton County teen was recently appointed as a NASA Solar System Ambassador.
Stacy Welborne, 18, of Fowler, has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and sensory processing disorder. In spite of her significant challenges, Welborne’s lifelong interest in astronomy has helped her in many ways such as making friends, serving in her community, and continuing her education.
As a 10-year 4-H member in Warren County, her 4-H Child Development project won Sweepstakes (No. 1 in the state) at the 2021 Indiana State Fair.
For her project, she wrote a 32-lesson astronomy curriculum and then taught it in the fifth-grade classroom at Sacred Heart Elementary in Fowler.
While she was developing her curriculum, she met with another NASA Solar System Ambassador who has become her mentor. This past September, he encouraged Welborne to apply for the NASA SSA program.
After anxiously waiting for three months, she received the news at the end of December that she had been chosen. After undergoing mandatory training during January, Welborne was excited to announce she has become a NASA Solar System Ambassador.
As an ambassador, Welborne will be available to make community presentations and teach regarding NASA and astronomy. She also has a Facebook page called “Stacy’s Amazing Astronomy Club,” that all are invited to follow.
Welborne’s profile as a NASA SSA can be found at https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/ambassadors/2345.
She can be contacted directly at 765-404-8108 or via email at PurpleWelborne@gmail.com. She said she looks forward to encouraging Benton County and the surrounding areas to reach for the stars along with her.
The Solar System Ambassadors Program of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory offers information about real missions that explore our solar system and beyond.
Volunteer ambassadors in communities throughout the country are selected by JPL based on their backgrounds and on their plans for public outreach activities. JPL provides ambassadors with educational materials and training.
More information about the Solar System Ambassadors Program is available at https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/ssa.