FOWLER – A Benton County man was arrested Jan. 25 accused of child solicitation and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
According to Indiana State Police, an investigation began after receiving information about possible solicitation of a child by Jonathon Cavanaugh, 36, of Fowler. Police said they located evidence that Cavanaugh was attempting to solicit nude photos from a female younger than 14 years of age.
ISP investigators were granted a search warrant for 1323 E. 17th St. Fowler, by a Benton County judge to search for any electronic devices.
On Jan. 25, ISP, with the assistance of other officers, served the search warrant at the residence and took Cavanaugh into custody. During the search of the residence, officers on the scene said they located multiple electronic devices, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and synthetic urine.
Cavanaugh was transported to Benton County Jail and faces preliminary charges of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of synthetic urine and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.