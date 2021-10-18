WEST LAFAYETTE – Dick Covey, a former NASA astronaut and past CEO of United Space Alliance, will speak as a part of the Purdue University Honors College Visiting Scholars Series.
The event will be 6 p.m. Nov. 2 in Honors Hall inside the Honors College and Residences North building.
With over 646 hours of logged space hours, Covey will share his experiences in space flight and discuss the future of space exploration in a post-pandemic world.
No stranger to West Lafayette, Covey earned a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Purdue in 1969 after completing an undergraduate degree in astronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy. Covey went on to serve with the U..S. Air Force as a fighter pilot and later joined the space program at NASA.
He commanded and served on NASA flights, including Endeavour to service and repair the Hubble Space Telescope; STS-38, a classified Department of Defense mission in 1990; and STS 51-I, another spacecraft repair mission in 1985.
In 2004, Covey was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Recently, he has served as president and CEO of United Space Alliance, president of Boeing Service Co., and co-chairman of the Return-to-Flight Task Group.
Included in Covey’s presentation on Nov. 2 will be the recognition of three astronaut scholarships awarded by the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. These awards are sponsored by Kathy and Dick Covey and the CoveyLove Legacy Fund, Jim Hays in honor of Purdue astronaut Gene Cernan, and Marc and Sharon Hagle.
This year’s Astronaut scholarship recipients, Joseph Kirchhoff, John Putziger and Abigale Sipes, were announced earlier this semester. These students participated in the annual Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Gala in August and have received financial scholarship awards for the academic year 2021-22.
More about the Astronaut Scholarship and this year’s recipients can be found on the National and International Scholarship Office website.
The public is invited to attend this live event, which part of the Honors College Visiting Scholars program and features engaging events with interdisciplinary scholars from a wide variety of fields.