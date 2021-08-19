LAFAYETTE — Food Finders Food Bank received a $39,137 grant last week from Conagra Brands Foundation to help provide food to children and families in need.
This grant will enable Food Finders Food Bank to provide fresh produce and protein in the Fresh Market, as well as over 21,000 pounds of culturally relevant foods for the Hispanic/Latino community.
“Hunger affects people from all walks of life in every county of the United States, including north-central Indiana,” said Kier Crites, chief engagement officer with Food Finders Food Bank. “With the Conagra Brands Foundation’s commitment, we will be able to better serve children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal.”
Funds will be used to provide fresh produce and protein in the Fresh Market, as well as culturally relevant foods for the Hispanic/Latino community. Fresh produce and protein, such as lettuce, peppers, potatoes and other wholesome foods are often reported by Fresh Market visitors to be important to their families, but difficult to come by at the grocery store due to cost or other pantries due to availability.
Grant funding from Conagra Brands is poised to have an immense positive impact in Tippecanoe county by providing these fresh, nutritious food items. In all, 75,750 people in north-central Indiana are facing food insecurity.
Conagra Brands Foundation has partnered with Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization, to help address this issue in local Conagra communities.
New this year, Conagra Brands Foundation made an additional funding commitment to enable food banks to address racial and equity disparities in local communities. The food bank plans to focus this incremental funding on culturally relevant food items, this includes foods such as pinto beans, black beans, corn flour, sliced jalapenos, etc. in the Fresh Market. These food items are part of an ongoing strategic effort to ensure that the Fresh Market is accessible and welcoming to the Hispanic/Latino community.
These efforts include increasing bilingual staff, signage translated into Spanish, forms translated into Spanish, and more.
Food Finders Food Bank is one of 29 Feeding America food banks that have received a capacity building grant, funded by the Conagra Brands Foundation.
To learn more about your local food bank, visit www.food-finders.org.