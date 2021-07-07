LAFAYETTE – Food Finders Food Bank announced July 7 it received a grant for $20,000 from Bayer Fund.
These funds will be used to provide 12 mobile pantries across North Central Indiana.
“The Food Finders Mobile Pantry Program enables the food bank to deliver approximately 7,500 pounds of food to more than 150 households in about 2 hours. This is a very efficient way to ensure that food insecure households get the resources they need,” said Katy Bunder, president/CEO at Food Finders Food Bank. “Food Finders is extremely grateful to Bayer for their partnership in this important program.”
Food Finders Food Bank previously received a Bayer Fund grant in 2020 for the Mobile Pantry Program.
This grant not only provides support for Food Finders but also the communities served by the food bank by supplementing existing food resources across the food bank’s 16-county service area. When families facing hunger know they can rely on the Mobile Pantry Program as a source of nutritious food, this alleviates some of the strain on the food bank’s 110 agency partners, who are working every day to ensure that those facing hunger have enough food for their families.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $80 million.
To learn more about Food Finders Food Bank visit www.food-finders.org. To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.