LAFAYETTE – First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ — FRME) today announced Brent Talcott as its new region president for the Lafayette market. Talcott will oversee all market operations and build upon the company’s strong market share and reputation in the region.
With over 30 years of banking experience, Talcott most recently served as First Merchants’ First Vice President and Commercial Banking Manager in Lafayette. Prior to joining First Merchants in 2011, he worked for over 20 years for Regions Bank, and its predecessors, lastly as City President for the company’s northern Indiana region.
“Brent’s background and expertise in banking combined with his talent for growing our business will serve First Merchants and the Lafayette region well,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Michael Stewart. “He believes in setting a vision, establishing priorities and executing in a manner that drives the best results for both customers and employees.”
First Merchants is a full-service financial institution offering an array of services including commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, private wealth and administrative services. With assets of approximately $12.3 billion and 130 banking offices in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois, the company is investing heavily in growing its presence and community impact in the Midwest.
“First Merchants is proud of our storied history in Lafayette and surrounding communities,” said Michael C. Rechin, First Merchants President and CEO. “Brent’s leadership and expertise will build upon that foundation with a sustained commitment to local decision-making, personal service, long-term relationships and community involvement. We’re extremely confident in his abilities to lead our efforts in Lafayette.”
Talcott graduated with distinction from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
He is active within the Lafayette community serving as board member and treasurer for the Lafayette Parks Foundation, board member for the Purdue Center for Economic Education, and coaches baseball at West Lafayette High School. Talcott resides in Lafayette with his wife and three children.
“This is a special opportunity to lead a team of high-performing financial professionals while supporting and partnering with Greater Lafayette residents and businesses,” said Talcott. “My family and I have called Lafayette home for many years. We believe in this community, the numerous advantages to living and doing business here, and the potential for an even brighter future.”