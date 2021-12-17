LAFAYETTE – First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation have announced $44,000 in grants for seven Northwest Indiana area organizations that are helping First Financial to enhance and develop the communities in which it does business.
First Financial's 2021 Annual Grant Campaign is benefiting more than 60 organizations throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
"This campaign is an outstanding example of our intent to be a positive influence, and to help our clients and communities thrive," said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. "Our support for these organizations will lift our cities and towns and help our neighbors grow and prosper."
The 2021 Annual Grant Campaign places a particular focus on low-income communities, with funding priorities in neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts.
First Financial announced grants for neighborhood development to Greater Hammond Community Services, Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana and Lafayette Transitional Housing Center.
In the areas of workforce development and education, First Financial is supporting the Gary Community Partnership Corporation, Tradewinds Services in Merrillville, and Junior Achievement of Chicago.
First Financial has again collaborated with external funders to increase support for communities beyond the direct support being provided by the First Financial Foundation. Outside funding for this campaign was provided by CREA, a low-income housing tax credit organization, and the Ohio Capital Impact Corporation, which funds programs specifically targeted to benefit residents and neighborhoods with affordable housing.
The 2021 Annual Grant Campaign is just one of many initiatives from the bank to act on its strategic intent to be woven into the communities it serves.
Earlier this year, First Financial Bank earned the highest overall rating of Outstanding from the Federal Reserve Board for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act to meet the credit needs of the people and businesses in its communities.
The top rating comes after a broad evaluation of First Financial's lending, investment and service levels from 2017-2020, specifically benefiting customers that meet income guidelines or reside in low- and moderate-income census tracts.