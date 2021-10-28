LAFAYETTE – The Lafayette Fire Department announces a new online resource available for those subject to periodic fire inspections to aid in achieving compliance during inspection.
This program was developed to support the Fire Prevention Bureau’s goal of helping individuals and organizations prevent fire incidents and achieve compliance with local and state regulations.
An effective fire safety program requires sufficient resources to provide both for the education of the community in fire safety practices, and for the enforcement of the Indiana Fire Code to eliminate fire safety violations. Beyond basic life safety code compliance, fire safety should also be a primary component in the design and construction of new or renovated buildings. Equally important are the inspection, testing and maintenance of fire alarm systems, fire sprinkler systems, emergency signs and lighting, inspection of smoke detectors, and maintenance of other fire suppression equipment.
The Lafayette Fire and Life Safety Program consists of a digital document and templates that may be used by those entities subject to periodic fire inspections by the Lafayette Fire Prevention Bureau.
While the use of the Lafayette Fire and Life Safety Program may not ensure complete compliance of local and state regulations, use of the program will provide a greater awareness of local and state regulations, reducing violations found during fire inspections and creating a safer community to live, work, and play
The Lafayette Fire and Life Safety Program document and templates can be obtained at the http://www.lafayette.in.gov/3402/Fire-Life-Safety-Program
For more information, please contact Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Brian Alkire at blalkire@lafayette.in.gov or 765-807-1600