LAFAYETTE — A Tippecanoe County boy is headed to Washington, D.C., later this year after emerging as a spelling bee champ from a 10-county area.
Joseph Finnerty, a student at East Tipp Middle School, won the overall title March 5 at the 2022 Regional Scripps Spelling Bee at Faith Christian School.
The bee, conducted in-person this year, involved students from a 10-county area (Benton, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Jasper, Newton, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, White and Warren).
Second place went to Henry Harnett, of Crawfordsville Middle School, while third place went to Sharanya Kar, of West Lafayette Intermediate School.
Adults Learners Inc. sponsored the spelling bee.
Finnerty will now go on to compete in the Washington, D.C., national championship competition. Bee Week 2022 will take place May 29-June 3 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.