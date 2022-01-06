MONTICELLO — A former Twin Lakes High School band director has signed a plea deal with prosecutors related to a child solicitation case from near a year ago.
According to court records, Brian “Joey” Boyer, 40, of West Lafayette, signed a plea last month that calls for him to serve four years total in the Indiana state correctional system — with up to 18 months behind bars and the remaining time on strict supervised probation.
The agreement calls for Boyer to plead guilty to one count of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony, for which he was arrested and charged Jan. 15, 2021, after he was confronted by Eric Schmutte and Shanda Nolley, members of Predator Catchers Indianapolis (PCI), who accused him of arranging a sexual encounter at Lebanon High School, during school hours, with a 14-year-old girl.
The “underage” girl was actually Nolley, working as a decoy for PCI, with whom Boyer allegedly communicated and invited to the high school for the encounter.
Boyer worked for Twin Lakes High School for 16½ years as an assistant band director and band director until June 2019 when he took the teacher/band director position with Lebanon High School.
The entire Jan. 15, 2021, confrontation, which initially began at the school doors before spilling out to the parking lot, was streamed on Facebook Live. Lebanon police were called while Schmutte and Nolley continued to grill Boyer about his exchange of sexually oriented messages and photos with PCI decoys via a social media mobile app.
Toward the end of the confrontation, school officials are seen emerging from the school — one of whom was the high school principal, Kevin O’Rourke, who instructed Boyer to go back inside the school.
Charges were filed against Boyer, who was immediately placed on administrative leave and eventually fired by LCSC.
According to court records, Boyer is slated to appear at 8 a.m. March 18 before Judge Matthew Kincaid in Boone Superior Court I for a change of plea hearing.
If the deal is accepted by Kincaid, Boyer would be classified, according to Indiana code, as a sex offender and required to register as such with the local law enforcement authority. He will also be prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of school property (public and private schools; daycare facilities; playgrounds; and any federal, state, local or nonprofit program or service operated to serve, assist, or otherwise benefit children.
Boyer will also be subjected to random searches of his personal computer. His computer and other devices will be equipped with hardware or software systems to monitor internet usage. He also cannot work or volunteer at a school or any place that involves children.