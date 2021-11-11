LAFAYETTE – The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at about 1:50 a.m. Nov. 11 at 548 Westchester Lane, Lafayette.
The fire alarm was received by the monitoring company and notification made to Lafayette Fire Dispatch.
An electrical fire was contained to the attic in a hallway and extinguished by Lafayette firefighters within minutes of arriving on scene.
This commercial building contained the Bauer Family Resources Romney Meadows Head Start. No occupants were in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The Lafayette Fire Department credits the limited fire damage to the building’s fire alarm system and encourages all commercial building owners to ensure their fire protection systems are inspected, tested and maintained as required.