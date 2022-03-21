LAFAYETTE — The hunt is on.
The Sagamore Council of Boy Scouts of America are hosting the “Scouting 4 Eggs Adult Easter Egg Hunt presented by Caterpillar”.
The fourth annual adult-only Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 9 at Franklin L. Cary Camp in Lafayette. While registration is open to the public, max participants will be 750 adults. Pre-registration only; no walk-ins.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. each evening with hunting beginning at sunset.
More than 16,000 eggs and 1,000 prizes to be given out, including a chance to win a flat screen TV, sports tickets/memorabilia, artwork, gift cards, and more prizes.
This year, there will be multiple food trucks/providers that include Puritan Coney Island Express, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rump Shakers, Guac Box, and Gypsy Joes Coffee Shop along with music, S'mores, campfires, glow sticks, and more!
Proceeds will go to support the scouting programs at Cary Camp. Since the event is being held at Scout Camp, no alcohol will be served/allowed. The cost is $20 per person and can be purchased at: http://scouting4eggs.com.
People are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear closed-toed shoes.
Event sponsors are Gold Level: Caterpillar; Silver Level: Duke Energy and Bowen Engineering; Bronze: Purdue Federal Credit Union, Centier Bank, and Phillips Law P.C.
For more information, contact Bryon Haverstick, assistant scout executive/COO, at 765-250-6139 or via email: Bryon.Haverstick@Scouting.org.