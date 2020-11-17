WEST LAFAYETTE — The eastbound lane of State Street from Memorial Mall Drive to just west of Grant Street is expected to reopen Monday (Nov. 16). This portion of State Street closed in October in order to facilitate utility work for the Purdue Memorial Union ground-floor renovation.
The westbound lane of State Street, Sheetz Street and sidewalks north of State Street are scheduled to reopen next Monday (Nov. 23). Until that time, parking spaces along Sheetz Street will remain unavailable, and access to the gravel parking lot west of Sheetz Street will be maintained from the south.
The detour for motorists still consists of the following route:
- South Grant Street
- Williams Street
- Harrison Street
- South Russell Street
- West State Street
The multi-use path north of State Street will remain closed until further notice.
“We appreciate the ongoing cooperation of the campus community as we continue to make progress on this project,” said Don Petersen, project executive, Capital Program Management. “We ask that students, faculty, staff and visitors remain patient as we complete this necessary utility work throughout the next week.”
Plans for the ground floor PMU renovations include new retail dining options and outdoor terraces, which are set to be complete in January 2022.