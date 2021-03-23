LAFAYETTE — The Indiana State Police post in Lafayette received a donation of historical items belonging to one of its own.
Pauline Schrader, the daughter of fallen ISP Trooper Paul Minneman, who was killed in the line of duty on May 27, 1937, in White County, made the donation March 22.
Among the items donated were a framed Gold Star Award, which was presented to the family in 1987, along with a photo of Minneman, a plaque from the Indiana State Police Alliance and a copy of “Thunder at Caley Church,” a book written by retired ISP Sgt. David Morrison concerning Minneman’s death at the hands of the Brady Gang.
“The Lafayette Post is proud to display these items that honor and remember Trooper Minneman and the sacrifice he made,” ISP officials stated in a press release.
The late Kean MacOwan, who helped Morrison publish his book, wrote the following account of the events surrounding Minneman’s killing in a Herald Journal column published Oct. 17, 2018.
The actual event happened May 25, 1937, two days prior to Minneman’s death. After a bank robbery in Kentland, a group of thugs known as the Brady Gang were headed east when Minneman spotted them driving the other way on Indiana 16 through White County.
Minneman pursued them and ended up being ambushed by the gang while they were hiding in back of the church building.
Minneman was shot several times, with rifles and a retrofitted World War I .30-caliber machine gun, as he was getting out of his vehicle. He died from his wounds two days later at Logansport Hospital.
A White County sheriff’s deputy was also wounded but later recovered.
Minneman is known as the first trooper killed by “criminal elements” since the formation of Indiana State Police in 1933.
A roadside marker memorializing Minneman was erected in 1992 at Caley Church by the Indiana Historical Bureau, State Police Alliance, and through Morrison’s efforts. The marker was later moved across the highway from the church on Indiana 16 near the intersection of County Road 1450 East, about a half-mile west of the Cass-White county line.