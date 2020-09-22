LAFAYETTE – Domino’s, located at 2504 Greenbush St., in Lafayette, raised more than $41,000 through its fundraiser in honor of former delivery driver Joshua Ungersma. All funds were donated directly to Ungersma’s family.
Domino’s in Lafayette committed to donating 75% of its sales from Sept. 7-11 in honor of Ungersma. Ungersma worked at the Greenbush Domino’s location for the last year and a half in order to provide for his family.
“We want to thank everyone who placed an order from us last week, as well as those who simply stopped by to make a donation,” said Jimmy Ruedlinger, a franchise partner of Domino’s in Lafayette. “We’re incredibly grateful for the large amount of customers from all throughout the city who ordered from us to help support the Ungersma family. I know each and every dollar will be greatly appreciated, as Josh left behind a wife, a 6-month-old and a stepson.”
Those who didn’t have a chance to give back through Domino’s fundraiser are still able to make donations to the Joshua Ungersma Fund at any Purdue Federal Bank location in Lafayette.
“We miss Josh dearly and hope that the community continues to band together to give back to his wife and family,” said Ruedlinger.