The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking all Hoosiers to remove bird feeders and baths until advised otherwise.
This instruction follows multiple reports of songbirds — including cardinals, robins, starlings, brown-headed cowbirds, grackles and blue jays — becoming ill and dying after contracting an unknown illness.
The sick birds — first identified in late May in Monroe County — showed neurological signs of illness, eye swelling and crusty discharge.
The DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center to identify the cause.
Submitted bird samples tested for avian influenza and West Nile virus have tested negative.
Cases have been identified in 30 counties including Benton, Carroll, Hamilton and Marion counties. Fifteen more counties have been identified since June 25.
Feeders and baths are suspected to be prime places for illnesses to spread between birds as they are heavily trafficked places for the species.
Once removed, the DNR asked for bird feeders and baths to be cleaned with a 10% bleach solution.
People have been advised to avoid handling and keep pets away from the sick birds. If people need to handle the birds, gloves must be worn, placed in a sealed bag and discharged in the trash once finished.
Any sick or dead birds are to be reported at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.