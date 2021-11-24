DELPHI — The Friends of the Delphi Public Library have received a $7,950 grant from North Central Health Services (NCHS) administered by the Tippecanoe Arts Federation.
“These funds are arriving at such an opportune moment. Our community members and staff have been asking for additional meeting and programming resources," said Portia Kapraun, director of the Delphi Public Library. "These funds will enable us to rearrange our current space and add furniture and equipment to enhance our meeting room standards.”
Kapraun said the goal is to allocate the funds toward adapting the current teen room into a multi-function gathering space. Convertible furniture, cabinets, a whiteboard and stackable chairs will be purchased to create a multi-purpose haven.
"These new resources will further enhance the library’s ongoing mission to serve the needs of its growing and diverse community population," Kapraun said.
NCHS is a medical services organization committed to addressing a wide range of health issues and to enhancing the quality of life for individuals, families and communities. NCHS will support non-profit organizations that share its commitment to health and healthy communities primarily through capital grants.
Its service area is Benton, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.
NCHS encourages collaboration among organizations to efficiently utilize resources and provide services that are not duplicative of existing programs.
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is the umbrella organization and arts council for 14 Indiana counties (Tippecanoe, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Jasper, Newton, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tipton, Warren and White). TAF provides educational opportunities in the visual, performing, and literary arts, outreach programs for both underserved communities and youth, and funding for capital and operational expenses to fellow arts organizations region-wide.
Established in 1976, the Tippecanoe Arts Federation serves as a model for arts advocacy by promoting the role of arts.