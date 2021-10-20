DELPHI — The Delphi Chamber of Commerce is shuttering its doors.
According to a letter delivered Oct. 19 to the Herald Journal office, the chamber plans to dissolve due to a lack of community involvement and support.
“After many years of trying to revive the GDCOC, and solici more involvement from the members and community, it just not happened,” the letter states.
The letter goes on to state that a meeting slated for Oct. 20 was scheduled for the board of directors to “design a plan of action, which follows GDCOC bylaws, to dissolve the organization by Dec. 31, 2021.”
In order to dissolve the chamber, the letter states it will require a open discussion followed by a majority vote of the membership present.
That meeting, according to the letter, will happen at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Delphi Community Center.
Calls to the chamber went directly to an automated message stating the caller has reached the number in error. A message reaching out to Matt McKean, vice president of the chamber board, also went unanswered by press time.
The meeting will be open to the public, but only members in good standing with the chamber will be allowed to cast a vote.
The board of directors has waived membership fees and dues payable for the past two years.
The planned dissolution follows in the footsteps of the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, which closed its doors Sept. 30, 2020, due to financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 health emergency.