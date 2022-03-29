MONTICELLO — Two people found deceased early Feb. 17 after a fire swept through a house near Lake Shafer died as a result of smoke inhalation.
According to Sgt. Jeremy Piers, public information officer with the Indiana State Police’s Lafayette Post, White County Coroner Anthony Deibel determined that Mya Thompson, 17, and her mother, Stephanie Thompson, were overcome by smoke.
They were the daughter and wife, respectively, of White County Circuit Court Judge Jason Thompson, who sources said was out of town at the time of the fire.
Mya had just completed her third season on the Twin Lakes varsity swim team and recently competed in her third consecutive Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships.
In addition to serving as the TL high school volleyball coach and eighth-grade volleyball coach at North White (for 15 seasons), Stephanie Thompson was a sergeant and 23-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.
Monticello police and several fire departments responded to the fire, in the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive, around 2 a.m. Feb. 17 and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, according to a statement at the time from the Indiana State Police.
Once the fire was extinguished, the bodies of Mya and Stephanie were discovered inside the home, state police said.
State police and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Hundreds of people gathered Feb. 20 in front of Twin Lakes High School for a candlelight vigil for Stephanie and Mya Thompson.
A GoFundMe account has been set up (https://bit.ly/3v6nHgl) and had raised nearly more than $43,000 as of March 29.
There was a public visitation for them that took place between 2-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Twin Lakes High School’s main gymnasium, followed by a funeral service, also at the high school, at 11 a.m. Feb. 25.
Burial took place at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, donations for Stephanie Thompson may be made to the Indiana State Police Alliance. Memorial donations for Mya Thompson may be made to the Indian Aquatic Booster Club Inc. or to the scholarship fund established through the Community Foundation of White County.