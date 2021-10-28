She never imagined taking a sip of alcohol as a young teen could turn into a drug addiction; after 14-years of abuse, she lives to tell the story of her recovery.
Christy Wyant, 33, of West Lafayette, has been clean for five years now, but the process was far from easy. She joined programs to quit abuse five different times and attended rehab twice before her recovery.
“I realized throughout this time, and it was true for me too, that an addict is not going to stop until they are the ones that are ready,” she said. “You can tell them to quit all you want; it’s not going to happen.”
Wyant described herself as a fairly good child. Despite being diagnosed with anxiety at age six, she found that it did not affect her socially or academically, she said. With a solid group of friends and good grades, life seemed on track.
Even when she began drinking at age 14 or 15, she never suspected it would lead to anything more, she said.
“I had a friend whose parents were out of town a lot, so we would just go over there and drink. It wasn’t anything outside of what other teens were doing,” she said.
When she turned 16 and got her license is when she pinpoints her decisions going downhill, she said. With the newfound freedom that driving brought, Wyant felt that she could not be controlled by her parents anymore.
More alcohol and experimentation led her to realize the numbing feeling she began to crave.
By 18-years-old, her curiosity led to experimentation with different types of pills, she said, stating she favored pain pills and the way they made her feel. It was around this age that Wyant was also diagnosed with depression along with the anxiety she was treated for as a child.
“I was given antidepressants and took them for a while, but they always made me feel like I was going crazy,” she said. “Then one rehab facility would not even allow those to be taken, so I stopped.”
As Wyant continued to experiment with pills and alcohol, she lost her core group of friends and made new ones who shared the same addiction struggles, she said. It was with this group of people that she was introduced to heroin.
“Once I started, I couldn’t stop,” she said. “I did it mainly because I couldn’t feel anything. It seemed like I had to do it because, if not, I was extremely depressed.”
At 23-years-old, Wyant’s abuse got as bad as it could get, she said, stating she was regularly injecting the drug into her body. It reached a point where she felt like she had to use the drug just to keep living because it was the one way she did not have to feel her anxiety and depression, she said.
Faced with external pressures from her family members, expectations from her mother and the overwhelming anxiety and depression; multiple times she considered or attempted suicide, she said. The drugs were always what made her feel better.
Between the ages of 23 and 28, Wyant enrolled in five substance abuse programs with no long-term success. Each experience brought something new to her life, she said, but it was not until her sister became pregnant that she felt actual motivation to stop abusing.
“My sister was pregnant with my first niece or nephew and she told me if I didn’t stop that I wouldn’t be allowed to be part of her kids’ life,” she said.
With a newfound motivation to stop abusing, Wyant enrolled in a rehab center in Louisville, Kentucky, called Teen Challenge. The program is a faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program for men and women, aged 18 and older.
Wyant stuck with the program for seven months, but felt that it was not the best fit for her; stating she felt that her mental health was getting worse rather than better. Still determined to be part of her newborn niece’s life, she went home for one day before leaving again, this time to a rehab facility in Muncie, Indiana, Urban Lighthouse.
It was during her time at Urban Lighthouse that she found recovery. The program in Muncie is also faith-based, but serves as a 12-step residential program designed specifically for women to restore dignity and develop healthy boundaries, the site says.
Now, five years clean, Wyant has regained control of her life, works a fulfilling job and spends frequent time with her niece, Brynn--her main motivation to stop using.
“It is very easy to throw everything away,” she said. “But it is very, very hard to get it back.”
Wyant currently works as the lead administrative assistant and building deputy for Zucrow Laboratory on Purdue University’s campus in West Lafayette, Indiana. She is responsible for overseeing nine different building, financial operations for undergraduate students and yearly safety inspections; a job she never imagined she would be trusted with.
She is also halfway finished with her bachelor’s degree in business administration.
“Reflecting back on that time in my life, I realize I have more now than I ever thought I would,” she said. “I have a relationship with my niece, the best paying job of my life and a one-bedroom duplex. I never even thought I would have that.”
Her new appreciation for life did not come easily, though, even after leaving Urban Lighthouse. She finds herself avoiding people of her past to this day, she said. On the nights that she chooses to go out, which are few and far between, she happily leaves if she sees a former drug-user from her past.
“I just walk out because there were so many times before that I thought it wouldn’t hurt to talk to those people again, and it always led me back [to drug use],” she said.
Since regaining control of her life, she has also helped a close relative seek treatment for her own drug abuse, she said. The experience has created a bond between them, and they regularly call each other on their bad days.
Along with the Urban Lighthouse program, Wyant says Al-Anon groups helped her family members better understand the withdrawals and addiction she was suffering from. She notes that her mother attending meetings for families coping with an addict was one of the best things that happened to their relationship.
Not only has she ended her addiction, but she also learned new coping mechanisms and strategies for dealing with her anxiety and depression.
“I have to be firm, even with people as close to me as my mom, with the boundaries I have set for myself,” she said. “I don’t do it to be rude, or mean; I do it to look out for myself and my mental health.”
As she prepares to finish her bachelor’s degree and continue onward with her sober-life, she is thankful for the chances she was given to make the changes she needed, she said. Noting that when she returned home from rehab, all her old friends were still abusing, or dead.
“Brynn is the number one reason I am still here and doing as well as I am,” she said. “When my sister said what she did, I just told myself that I am not going to not be in my niece’s life.”
The two spend time together regularly, scheduling playdates and sleepovers. Brynn calls her aunt, “Titi,” and adores their time spent together.