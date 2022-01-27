LAFAYETTE – The City of Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has approved hiring MKSK Inc., a landscape architecture and planning firm, to help create a resident driven, community-oriented plan for the Lincoln Historic Neighborhood.
The plan proposes studying the 165-acre Lincoln Neighborhood bounded by Greenbush Street to the north, 15th Street on the east, Union Street on the south, and 4th Street/Canal Road on the west.
“This study will acknowledge the unique attributes of the Lincoln Neighborhood as we identify current issues and resources along with opportunities for the future,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. “We have committed various investments of this type in other neighborhoods including Wabash Avenue and Historic Jefferson. We are dedicated in providing resources for this study to create a vision and long-range plan for the Lincoln Historic Neighborhood.”
The kick-off of the neighborhood study is projected to start in May 2022 and will take approximately six months. Throughout the study, residents, community leaders, business owners and others will be part of the process and conversation for the neighborhood’s future.