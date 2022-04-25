LAFAYETTE – In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the City of Lafayette recently received three tree designation awards for 2021.
The Tree City Growth Award is given to communities by the Arbor Day Foundation who provide extra things that help our urban forest grow and develop.
In 2021, Lafayette planted more trees than were removed, saved trees at construction sites by moving them to new locations, worked in cooperation with West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County on an invasive species reduction program, partnered with Purdue Student Society of Arboriculture to plant 21 trees on Roberts Street, and provided youth education to local elementary schools.
Lafayette has achieved Tree City USA recognition for 30 straight years by meeting the program’s four requirements:
1. Forming a tree board or department
2. Creating a tree-care ordinance
3. Having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita
4. Observing Arbor Day with a city proclamation
“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Lafayette ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for in Lafayette.”
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U. S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
The Tree Cities of the World program is an international effort to recognize cities and towns committed to ensuring that their urban forests and trees are properly maintained, sustainably managed, and duly celebrated.
Lafayette is one of only three cities in Indiana to have earned this designation and one of only 138 cities throughout the world.
To be recognized as a Tree City of the World, a community must meet five core standards that illustrate a commitment to caring for its trees and forest on a higher level. These standards include:
1. Establish responsibility for the care of trees within the municipal boundary to a staff member, a city department, or a group of citizens called a Tree Board.
2. Set the rules for the city to have in place a law or an official policy that governs the management of forests and trees. These rules describe how work must be performed, often citing best practices or industry standards for tree care and worker safety.
3. Know what you have in your city’s inventory or assessment of the local tree resource so that an effective long-term plan for planting, care, and removal of city trees can be established.
4. Allocate the resources for a dedicated budget for the routine implementation of the tree management plan.
5. Celebrate achievements recognized at annual celebration of trees to raise awareness among residents and to acknowledge citizens and staff members who carry out the city tree program.
The Tree City of the World award was implemented at the 2018 World Forum on Urban Forests in Mantova, Italy, where world leaders issued the Mantova Green Cities Challenge and a call-for-action that included joining the Tree Cities of the World program, which will connect cities around the world in a new network dedicated to sharing and adopting the most successful approaches to managing community trees and forests.
“Lafayette is very proud to receive these three tree designation awards from the National Arbor Day Foundation after many months and years of work by so many individuals and groups,” Mayor Tony Roswarski said. “Through our work with the city’s urban forester and other city departments, I’m excited to announce that we have a goal to plant over 1,000 trees in Lafayette over the next five years that will play an intregal part in the work of the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan.
“We have a responsibility to combat climate change and I want to thank our partners of Tree Lafayette, SIA, Duke Energy, Center Pointe Energy, Tipmont REMC and the Lafayette Tree Advisory Committee for all their support over the years in making a difference in our community’s environmental footprint. By working together, we can make Lafayette greener.”
To learn more about the services of Lafayette’s urban forest, click on the link at: https://www.lafayette.in.gov/2025/Urban-Forestry. This site will inform citizens on the process for planting, pruning and removal of “right-of-way” trees in the City of Lafayette.