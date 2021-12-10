LAFAYETTE — The City of Lafayette will have a community reception to honor retiring council members Lon Heide and Ron Campbell.
The open house will be 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 20, with remarks at 2 pm. The event will be in the Board of Works Conference Room, second floor of City Hall, 20 N. 6th St., Lafayette.
“It is with much appreciation that the City of Lafayette pay tribute to council members Heide and Campbell for their many years of service to our great community,” Mayor Tony Roswarski said. “Their leadership and determination to make Lafayette a wonderful place to live, work and play has been achieved during their combined 67 years of service. They both have accomplished so much during their tenure and we want to wish them many wonderful years to come.”