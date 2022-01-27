WEST LAFAYETTE — The Arts Federation and West Lafayette Public Arts Team are requesting proposals from artists, art teams, and design firms for the design, fabrication, and installation of a multi-year public art initiative.
This project will be administered by TAF in partnership with the West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission and WLPAT.
"We are using this request for proposals to identify a partner who can be responsive to our community's aesthetic desires and engagement level," said WLPAT Chair Ann Fields Monical. "We think a longer term relationship that produces a series of artworks will be of great benefit to the city, its residents, and its growing public art collection."
The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission will invest $50,000 for the project's first year of implementation, which is scheduled to produce an initial design concept in summer 2022. WLPAT plans to budget for the project to continue over the next five years.
WLPAT says the end goal of this project is to create a series of large-scale public art pieces that are interactive, playful, and add vibrance to West Lafayette. The locations of the installations will be determined by collaboration between WLPAT and the selected artist or firm.
"WLPAT is made up of community members. We have drafted a list of themes for the RFP that we hope inspire potential partners for this project," Fields Monical said. "We'd like to see ideas that reflect our outdoor environment, monumental works that contrast with the surrounding landscape, or other types of sculptures and installations that encourage interaction."
Design idea generators
- Illumination, contrast, prominence
- Community engagement, interactive
- Natural, environmental, ecological
Project Timeline
- Applications Due: 8:30 a.m. ET April 20, 2022
- Semi-Finalist Interviews: April - May 2022
- Finalist Notification Announced: May 18, 2022
- Artwork Design Development: begins June 1, 2022
- Fabrication and Installation: 2023 fiscal year
To qualify, artists must be 18 years of age or older and live in the United States; have previously created or coordinated public art, large-scale works, or exterior projects on their own or as part of an artist team or design firm; and carry personal liability insurance for the duration of the project.
Special consideration will be given to artists in the Midwest or with ties to the area.
Interested applicants should visit The Arts Federation's website (https://theartsfederation.org/2021/01/10/wlrfq/) to download a copy of the official Request for Proposals.
Consult the RFP for the letter of intent and other application requirements.