LAFAYETTE — The City of Lafayette has released the feasibility study for the two-way conversion of Third and Fourth Streets in downtown Lafayette. The study was completed by American Structurepoint Inc. and MKSK to provide preliminary planning, conceptual design and public engagement services for the conversion of the one-way streets to two-way.
“We are very pleased with the study provided by our partners to enhance the vision of our Downtown Lafayette Master Plan,” states Mayor Tony Roswarski. “We feel this plan will improve the flow of all modes of transportation along these streets with on-street parking and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian friendly facilities.”
The study is available for review on the City’s website at http://lafayette.in.gov/3420/3rd-and-4th-Street-Two-Way-Conversion-St.