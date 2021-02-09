LAFAYETTE – The City of Lafayette has invested $4.6 million in water/sewer utilities to approximately 4,500 acres currently outside of the City limits located northeast of Lafayette along the Hoosier Heartland Highway Corridor (HHHC) called Service Area 21 for economic growth.
“This area is sparsely populated with existing residential, business and light manufacturing that are connected to private wells and on-site sanitary treatment facilities (typically septic fields)”, states Mayor Tony Roswarski. “The now completed highway corridor brings potential opportunities for growth and commerce in this area. Providing adequate water and sewer service to the area is a top priority for the City of Lafayette.”
Phase I – Gateway Area (west of I-65)
Phase I of extending utilities to the area begins with servicing the “Gateway Area” – the area around Interstate 65 at the Hoosier Heartland Highway interchange. The City has been approached by several developers who have expressed interest in the Gateway Area but have been unable to finalize their plans due to the lack of utilities. Extending sanitary sewer and potable water to the Gateway Area opens approximately 600 acres for development creating the opportunity for jobs. The project extended 8” and 14” diameter water mains, and 6”and 8” diameter sanitary sewer to the area west of I-65.
The design was originally complete in 2012 but then shelved until 2018 when there was interest in development by Hwy 25 and I-65. Construction began in 2019 and completed in 2020. Phase II and III will depend on how quickly there is development along the Hoosier Heartland Corridor.