LAFAYETTE — Mayor Tony Roswarski issued a snow emergency declaration for the City of Lafayette.
Due to the approaching winter storm. He issued the declaration at noon Feb. 1 and it will go into effect at midnight.
“We have the possibility of experiencing a significant amount of snow over the next 48 hours,” Roswarski said. “Citizens are asked to remove their vehicles from the city streets to assist our snowplowing efforts throughout the community. Accumulations in excess of 6 inches of snow, ice accumulations and cold temperatures all reduce the effectiveness of salt, requiring crews to make more passes to clear the streets.”
According to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, the area can expect in excess of 10 inches of heavy snow, and ice accumulations of 0.1 of an inch. The time frame for this to happen is predicted from 1 a.m. Feb. 2 to 1 a.m. Feb. 4.
According to NWS, a fresh supply of arctic air is moving into the nation's midsection as a sharp, southward plunge of the jet stream carves into the western and central U.S, pulling increasing moisture northward over the cold air. When this setup happens in mid-winter, NWS said it can deliver a widespread area of snow and ice that affects multiple regions over the course of several days.
During a snow emergency, residents are required to move their vehicles from marked Snow Emergency Routes within 12 hours of a declaration. Failure to remove vehicles by midnight Feb. 2 may result in fines and towing. However, city officials are also asking that residents and businesses move vehicles off all streets throughout the city as much as possible to assist in snow removal.
Residents are encouraged to share their driveways and parking lots to facilitate the cleanup. Homeowners can assist storm recovery by shoveling their sidewalks, clearing snow around fire hydrants, and calling 911 only in the event of an emergency.
“It is important that we work together to ensure city streets are cleared as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Roswarski said. “Residents are also encouraged to review their own emergency preparedness plans and review the Snow Emergency Routes.”
While no snow event is exactly the same, Roswarski said it generally takes 10-12 hours after the snowfall ceases for crews to plow and salt priority streets such as main thoroughfares. Residential streets may take up to 48 hours to plow. As streets are being plowed, people are asked to be patient in shoveling your sidewalks and driveways, as plows will be moving snow off the streets. Three city departments will have crews working around the clock to address the situation.