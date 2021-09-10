CLARKS HILL — A man was pulled to safety from a burning vehicle Sept. 9 by bystanders who witnessed him slam into the back of a commercial semi-tractor trailer on US 52 near the junction with Indiana 28.
According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 2:46 p.m. Sept. 9. According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed that a Lafayette-based ABC Supply Co. truck hauling a load of roofing shingles was traveling north in the right lane of US 52 and had stopped for traffic at a red light. A Jeep Wrangler that was traveling close behind, failed to stop and slammed into the rear of the truck
The Jeep then caught fire, prompting bystanders to remove the driver of the Jeep who had sustained blunt force trauma and burn injuries. He was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, where his condition and identity both remain unknown until his family are notified.
The truck driver, Travis Spence, 45, of Delphi, was uninjured in the crash
The northbound section of US 52 was closed for nearly four hours while an accident reconstruction team investigated the crash and recovery crews cleared the scene.