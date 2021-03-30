WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Many college students across the country struggle to find work in their field, let alone work they’re passionate about. Mya Carter, however, is not one of them.
She belongs to another group — soon-to-be graduates who have already landed a job that excites them. And the job she’s taken, at Accenture in San Francisco, isn’t just any job. It’s a place where she feels her skills will be used and valued.
“Working there as an intern made me feel like I belonged and that I had a voice,” she says.
That kind of entrance into the workforce is priceless, and the opportunities Mya found at Purdue played an essential role in achieving it. In fact, in 2020, Purdue’s Center for Career Opportunities (CCO) reported that 95% of Purdue graduates have successful career outcomes.
In addition to her exposure to many different career fairs, building meaningful relationships with recruiters and networking events and workshops, Mya seized every internship opportunity she could.
“I’ve had a summer internship in my field each summer, including my freshman year,” she says. “And along with the Business Opportunity Program I’m a part of, serving as a peer consultant at the CCO has helped me feel confident about my post-graduation future.”
The CCO, where Mya has benefited from services and also worked as a student, is a significant contributing factor in the success of many Boilermakers. They conduct mock interviews, help strategize career paths, review resumes and LinkedIn profiles, offer assistance in exploring graduate school and job offer negotiation help, among other services.
“I’ll confidently apply the skills I’ve learned at Purdue to my full-time position at Accenture,” Mya says. “I’ve had the opportunity to capitalize on the ones I’ll need.”