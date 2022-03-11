LAFAYETTE – Franciscan Physician Network Therapy Services West Lafayette conducted a blessing and dedication March 10 at the new therapy office.
The new office will start seeing patients Mach 14. They will offer outpatient physical, occupational, speech and language pathology therapy services in West Lafayette. The office will see patients for orthopedic needs and sports medicine including the following conditions: fractures, sprains, concussions and joint pain.
The new location will have therapists on staff that have many specialty certifications, including: certified hand therapists, certified cranial-sacral therapists, certified vestibular therapists and more.
Speakers at the blessing included Terry Wilson, CEO and president of Franciscan Health Western Indiana and Fr. David Buckles, director of Spiritual Care at Franciscan Health Western Indiana, as well as Sr. M. Marcene Franz, OSF, vice president of Mission Integration at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
“We are looking forward to expanding our therapy services to West Lafayette. Offering therapy close to home for this community will be a great benefit and ensure our patients have convenient access to a quality continuum of care,” said Wilson.
Franciscan Physician Network Therapy Services West Lafayette is located at 909 Sagamore Pkwy W., Suite 917, West Lafayette. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 765-463-0710.