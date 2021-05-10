WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – As part of Anthem’s partnership with Purdue Athletics, it donated $20 to Food Finders Food Bank of West Lafayette for every assist this season for the Purdue men’s basketball team.
With 399 assists on the season, the total became $7,980, which Anthem then upped to $10,000. The money will be used to help support and provide food for people in need and to educate, advocate and address food insecurity in North Central Indiana.
“We are so thankful for community partners like Anthem and Purdue Athletics for standing with us in the fight against hunger,” said Kier Crites, Chief Engagement Officer for Food Finders Bank. “Thanks to their creative use of marketing, more than 30,000 meals have been donated to our neighbors facing hunger.”
“We are very thankful for Anthem, who has used their partnership with Purdue Athletics to raise awareness and funds to assist a great community partner in Food Finders Food Bank of Lafayette in their fight against food insecurity,” said Mark Walpole, General Manager of Purdue Sports Properties – Learfield IMG College.
Previously, the Purdue men’s basketball program has donated its time to help distribute meals during the Holiday season.