INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) welcomed more than 300 future social workers to the Statehouse on Feb. 21 for the National Association of Social Workers Indiana Chapter's (NASWIN) 23rd annual Legislative Education and Advocacy Day (LEAD).
The goal of LEAD is to increase students' understanding of the legislative process and talk about relevant legislation NASWIN is following.
"Having quality social workers who are willing to stand up for the rights of vulnerable Hoosiers is integral to the success of our state," Alting said. "I applaud these students for taking the time to understand the legislative process and I’m incredibly grateful for their service."
NASWIN aims to advance professional social work practice and the profession, strengthen social and economic justice and human rights, and ensure unimpeded access to services for all.