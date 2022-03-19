LAFAYETTE — The gavel has fallen on the 2022 Indiana General Assembly, which means numerous special interest groups are measuring the performance of state legislators.
The Hoosier Environmental Council is one of those groups. This year, they’re lauding Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) for his efforts in leading on environmental and sustainability issues.
The HEC gave Alting high marks for championing legislation that would have established a climate task force in Indiana.
Senate Bill 255 would have created that task force. According to the bill’s language it also “establishes the climate and environmental justice task force, provides that the task force consists of 17 members, requires the task force to: (1) develop a climate action plan that recommends policies the state should implement to systematically mitigate climate change, facilitate adaptation to the effects of climate change in Indiana, and simultaneously enhance statewide economic development; and (2) not later than November 1, 2022, submit the climate action plan to the executive director of the legislative services agency for distribution to the members of the general assembly and the governor.
The bill also requires the utility regulatory commission, not later than June 1, 2022, to issue a report forecasting the greenhouse gas emissions that will be produced by the power generation of Indiana's investor-owned utility companies in each year from 2022 to 2050, based on the investor-owned utility companies' current integrated resource plans.
The bill was originally authored by a collection of high school students who belong to “Confront the Climate Crisis” -- a statewide organization created in West Lafayette, and has since spread to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Gary and Evansville, by concerned teens -- but officially authored by Sen. Alting, with several bi-partisan co-authors.
“Grassroots still work in this country. Nothing is more important than the air that we breathe and the water we drink,” Alting said during a January rally called “Time’s Up!”, an event addressing climate issues.
Alting also authored Senate Concurrent Resolution 3, which recognizes climate change and said, “all Hoosiers, particularly those most vulnerable to changes in Indiana’s climate, must be protected through adaptive climate solutions.”
Alting’s bill never received a hearing.
The HEC also noted legislators and their “anti-environmental actions” during the latest session. Among those is Sen. Stacey Donato (R-Logansport).
The group chided Donato for her bill, SB 269, to deregulate “a significant number of low-hazard dams. It would reduce the number of dams that fall under the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s jurisdiction by about 20 percent.
Lawmakers behind SB 269 said people who own the dams have had to pay to maintain them to the state’s standards. That can sometimes lead to years-long lawsuits against the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, costing taxpayers money.
But some engineers and environmentalists have voiced concerns, saying the timing is right to decrease state oversight of dams. They said many dams in Indiana are old and in danger of failing.
A recent amendment to the bill now makes it so those who own high-hazard dams would have to make emergency action plans.
SB 269 passed in the House (91-1) and the Senate (41-5).