TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Last week, Sgt. Piers stopped a 2007 Dodge Durango for traveling 95 mph in a 65 mph zone near the 175 mile-marker on Interstate 65 northbound. The vehicle came to a stop on the 175 exit ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 25. Sgt. Piers was talking to the driver, later identified to be Elijah Huerta-Kisling, 18, of Lafayette, IN, when he sped off at a high rate of speed. Sgt. Piers returned to his vehicle and initiated a pursuit.
The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 65 to 201 mile-marker, when the vehicle exited Interstate 65 to US 24. The vehicle continued through the traffic light at the intersection of US 24 and Interstate 65 and onto the Interstate 65 northbound entrance ramp. At the bottom of the entrance ramp, Trooper Grayson and Wolcott Deputy Marshal Lanoue had multiple tire deflation devices placed across the road. The vehicle struck the tire deflation devices, which deflated two of the vehicle’s tires. The pursuit continued at a low rate of speed as the tires began to come apart. Huerta-Kisling continued driving on one of the vehicle’s rims until the 204 mile-marker when the vehicle came to a stop. Troopers were able to safely get Huerta-Kisling into custody as the vehicle caught on fire. Once Huerta-Kisling was safely secured into a police vehicle, troopers were able to use fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire.
Sgt. Piers was assisted on scene by Lt. McKee, Sgt. Mull, Trooper Brown, Trooper Turchi, Trooper Clemans, Trooper Farmer, Trooper Whitten, Troopers Stanton, Trooper McQueary, Trooper Grayson, Troopers from the Lowell Post, Wolcott Deputy Marshal Lanoue, and Farney’s Towing.
Huerta-Kisling was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Aggressive Driving, Dealing a Controlled Substance, Dealing Marijuana, and received several citations for moving violations that occurred throughout the pursuit. Huerta-Kisling was taken to Tippecanoe County Jail.