WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Extension’s virtual Shell Egg Academy (SEA) will convene June 21-25 via Zoom. The interactive class sessions will cover egg quality and food safety for farmers and egg companies producing and processing table eggs.
Experts from Purdue University and around the U.S. will address live hen production and egg safety during the first course June 21-23 and egg processing and food safety June 23-25. Participants will also receive hands-on learning activities through a Lab-In-A-Box (LAB) that will be sent to them before the course.
Participants may choose to attend one or both courses. All participants will need shell eggs during the courses and have the option to purchase a candler, which is also needed for the course. Following completion of the academy, participants will take an exam to earn a competency certificate.
Contact Darrin Karcher at dkarcher@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations. For assistance with registration, email or call 763-284-6763.