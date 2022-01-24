West Lafayette Student Joseph Sakel Named to Albion College Dean’s List
ALBION, MICHIGAN — West Lafayette student Joseph Sakel was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List, according to information from the college.
Dean’s List honors are given to students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses.
Sakel is majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry and a concentration in public health. Sakel is the child of Daniel and Sevina Sakel of West Lafayette, IN and is a graduate of Faith Christian School.